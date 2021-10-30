Healthcare Pros
Ashland Theatre set to host screening of Virginia-filmed series, discussion with author about opioid addiction

Dopesick was filmed in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and the Roanoke regions, including Clifton Forge this past year.(Rattanakun // Canva)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Theatre will be hosting a special screening and discussion of Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.

The showing of episode 103 “The 5th Vital Sign” of the Virginia-filmed series will be held on Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Beth Macy, the author who co-wrote the episode and wrote the novel that inspired the series will be in attendance for a Q&A about the book and series prior to the screening.

Dopesick was filmed in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke regions, including Clifton Forge this past year.

Tickets are free, but registration is required in advance.

Those who are interested in attending the screening can click here.

