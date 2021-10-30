Ashland Theatre set to host screening of Virginia-filmed series, discussion with author about opioid addiction

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Theatre will be hosting a special screening and discussion of Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.

The showing of episode 103 “The 5th Vital Sign” of the Virginia-filmed series will be held on Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Beth Macy, the author who co-wrote the episode and wrote the novel that inspired the series will be in attendance for a Q&A about the book and series prior to the screening.

Dopesick was filmed in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke regions, including Clifton Forge this past year.

Tickets are free, but registration is required in advance.

Those who are interested in attending the screening can click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.