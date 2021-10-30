Healthcare Pros
All-female Irish group Celtic Woman coming to Altria Theater in March

The group will be performing at the Altria Theater on March 22.
The group will be performing at the Altria Theater on March 22.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Grammy-nominated all-female Irish group Celtic Woman is coming to Richmond this upcoming spring.

The group will be performing on March 22 at the Altria Theater in Richmond as part of their 83-city North American tour. This tour comes after the release of their first studio album in three years “Postcards from Ireland.”

Tickets are on sale now and available online, by phone, or visiting the theater Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6 North Laurel Street.

