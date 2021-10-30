Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

AAA has some Halloween safety tips going into the weekend

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Halloween weekend is here, and AAA is bringing attention to traffic safety concerns.

Parents are encouraged to make their children’s costumes as visible as possible, and make sure their children can clearly see out of the costume.

Drivers should be alert and on the lookout for little ghosts and ghouls making their way through the streets.

“Scan the road and the area around the road to be on the lookout for kids that might be approaching the roadway or the intersection,” AAA Mid Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Honestly, the best thing in the world is if you don’t have to be out and about driving on Halloween, maybe it’s a good night to stay inside and answer the door for trick-or-treaters because that’s a really good thing, as well.”

Keeping your phone out of your hand and having a designated driver if you decide to drink are other ways AAA is recommending to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond
Thousands of students at J.R. Tucker High School started school Wednesday in a brand-new...
Police charge teen with having gun at Henrico school
Robert William Whittemore, 61, of Mechanicsville is charged with one count of indecent...
Mechanicsville man jailed on charges of child porn

Latest News

The group will be performing at the Altria Theater on March 22.
All-female Irish group Celtic Woman coming to Altria Theater in March
According to police, they have investigated four fatal crashes in the Chester/Enon area since...
Traffic enforcement operation set to begin next week focusing on speed, alcohol, distracted driving, Police say
As of Oct. 28, 11,444,498 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number...
Over 5.3 million people fully vaccinated | More than 11.4 million doses administered
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours | Positivity rate at 5.8%
Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Glen Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash identified