‘You didn’t have no remorse’: Third man convicted in murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson sentenced

Jesus Turner was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. (Source: Richmond Police)(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday, the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, back in June.

On Oct. 28, Turner was sentenced to 33 years in prison on murder, malicious wounding and gun charges.

“In my head, when I was sitting there looking at them, all I could think was ‘what was going through your mind? What made you think to come out there, a park full of children.’ Then they sit up there in court and cry. Ain’t no crying. You didn’t have no remorse when you came out there firing a firearm,” Markiya’s father, Mark Whitfield, said of his daughter’s killers.

“I had to scream to release some of the anger, but it’s still there. It doesn’t go anywhere,” Ciara Dickson added.

They both lost their daughter; a third-grader shot and killed in 2019 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout.

Earlier, Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts were sentenced to 33 years and 22 years behind bars. Markiya’s parents feel it should’ve been more.

“You get to see your son grow up. We don’t get that. You stopped everything for us,” Dickson said.

“You can do 33 years and come home, and you can start your life. Our life basically ended that day...I got to go the rest of my life without seeing my baby again, hearing her voice. I can’t watch her grow, have kids and be an adult,” Whitfield added.

The 9-year-old loved to sing and showed compassion to others. Markiya was simply playing in a park when her young life came to an end.

“I hope every time they close their eyes in there, they see her face and remember her name,” Whitfield said.

