Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Witness testimony starts in civil trial over the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Witness testimony started Friday, Oct. 29, in the Sines vs. Kessler trial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

The civil case involves those who say the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 caused them physical and emotional harm.

Natalie Romero and Devin Willis testified about their experience being caught up in the tiki torch rally at the University of Virginia on August 11 and the events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.

Romero was first to take the stand in this landmark case. She was emotional as she recounted the moments before she was hit by the car driven by James Fields Jr., the man behind the deadly car attack that killed Heather Heyer and left dozens injured.

Romero told the court that as she lost feeling in her legs, her first instinct was to try to call her mom.

The testimonies will continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton died Thursday morning. He was 98 years old.
Historian considers the life and legacy of former Governor Linwood Holton
GRTC is gearing up to cut back on services as well as adjust the timing of several bus routes....
GRTC to cut back on services due to lack of bus drivers, mechanics
Winter high school sports begin in Henrico on Nov. 8.
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement
Winter sports coming back to Henrico schools with new testing requirement