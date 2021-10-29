Healthcare Pros
Water main break causes low water pressure in parts of Richmond's southside

(WJHG)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are repairing a water main break in southern Richmond.

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities said there is a 36-inch water main break in the James River and Kanawha Canal.

The break is causing low water pressure in some neighborhoods in the southwestern part of the city.

Crews are working to repair the break.

