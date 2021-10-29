Volunteer fire chief charged with forcible sodomy in connection to events involving juvenile

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a volunteer fire chief is charged with forcible sodomy in connection to events involving a minor at the time.

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed at a home and the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department.

“The search warrants are part of an ongoing investigation of forcible sodomy. Potential evidence was seized at both locations,” a release said.

Gerald Moore, 28, of Stafford, was charged with three counts of forcible sodomy. The charges stem from events in 2016 while Moore was a volunteer at Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department.

“The victim in these cases was a juvenile at the time and not affiliated with any Stafford Fire Department,” a release said.

Moore, a volunteer fire chief with the Brooke fire department, is being held in jail without bond. He was placed on administrative leave by the Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department, pending investigation.

