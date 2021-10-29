Healthcare Pros
In Virginia, McAuliffe brings big names, Youngkin goes solo

Former President Barack Obama, center, smiles at the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, second from right, his wife, Dorothy McAulffe, right, attorney general candidate Mark Herring, left, and lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala, second from left, during a rally in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought out the biggest names in Democratic politics as he’s tried to maintain his edge in Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race.

He’s campaigned with former President Barack Obama and the first lady; appeared twice with President Joe Biden; and drawn crowds with celebrities like musician Dave Matthews.

Meanwhile, Republican Glenn Youngkin is campaigning with... Glenn Youngkin. It’s a deliberate strategy from the Republican designed to keep the focus on local issues and minimize distractions.

But it also reflects the fact that former President Donald Trump, still the biggest name in Republican politics, is a liability in the state, having lost his last election by 10 points.

