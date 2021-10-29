Utility assistance deadline for Hanover residents is Oct. 29

Healthcare Pros
If you live in Hanover, help is still available for those who may need assistance paying their water and sewer bills because of the pandemic.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in Hanover, help is still available for those who may need assistance paying their water and sewer bills because of the pandemic.

The utility assistance is only available for bills dated between May 19, 2020, and July 6, 2021.

To apply, you must complete a ‘customer intake form’ that shows you have been impacted by COVID-19.

Intake forms must be returned to P.O. Box 470, Hanover, VA 23069-0470. Allow at least seven days for delivery.

You can also drop off forms at the Public Utilities offices at 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069.

Residents must turn in their applications by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. To access the form, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

