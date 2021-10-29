Healthcare Pros
Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia’s Youngkin

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a...
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought in the biggest names in Democratic politics to come to his aid in Virginia's hotly contested gubernatorial race: Obama, Harris, Abrams, Biden (both Joe and Jill). Republican Glenn Youngkin, meanwhile, is campaigning with ... Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is stepping back into the hotly contested Virginia governor’s race, but from afar. According to a person familiar with his plans, Trump will hold a tele-rally for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin is running neck-and-neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Throughout the campaign, Youngkin has played a delicate dance, trying to win over Trump’s loyal base, while avoiding more extreme positions that might turn off more moderate voters.

Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020. He’d suggested this week that he might come to Virginia, but no plans have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

