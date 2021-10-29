Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa on two-hour delay due to power outage

Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a...
Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.(Associated Press)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.

Crews are currently on the scene making repairs.

This delay only impacts Trevilians. All other schools will open on time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio
Two men charged with racing down Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Trick Or Treat: Credit cards can have some Halloween frights too
They are often called “forever chemicals” because they break down slowly and can accumulate in...
State officials say elevated levels of PFAS found in Chickahominy watershed
The Virginia Department of Education offices are in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.
In 2020, the legislature passed a transgender students rights law. It largely hasn’t been enforced.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith
Richmond Police Chief Smith to give update on crime in city