Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa on two-hour delay due to power outage
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.
Crews are currently on the scene making repairs.
This delay only impacts Trevilians. All other schools will open on time.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
