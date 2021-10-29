Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa on two-hour delay due to power outage

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.

Crews are currently on the scene making repairs.

IMPORTANT UPDATE:

A short while ago, a power outage impacted Trevilians Elementary School. Crews are now on-scene making repairs. Due to this outage, TES will open with a two-hour delay today.



This delay only impacts TES. All other schools will open up on time. pic.twitter.com/mbpSsCDkrl — LC Public Schools (@LCPSchools) October 29, 2021

This delay only impacts Trevilians. All other schools will open on time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.