Richmond Police Chief Smith to give update on crime in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be giving an update on the crime in the city.

According to the last update, Richmond was on track to surpass last year’s homicide rate. Earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney and other top officials declared gun violence a public health crisis; however, the homicide rate continues to rise.

Nearly 50 of the city’s homicides so far this year have involved guns.

Chief Smith’s briefing is at 2 p.m. and can be watched on the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.