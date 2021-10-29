Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police Chief Smith to give update on crime in city

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be giving an update on the crime in the city.

According to the last update, Richmond was on track to surpass last year’s homicide rate. Earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney and other top officials declared gun violence a public health crisis; however, the homicide rate continues to rise.

Nearly 50 of the city’s homicides so far this year have involved guns.

Chief Smith’s briefing is at 2 p.m. and can be watched on the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page.

