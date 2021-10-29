Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, visited Richmond to discuss his support of ONE Casino + Resort.

Sharpton met with religious and community leaders during a private event at the Royal Manchester Event Center on Friday afternoon to discuss how the casino will provide jobs, economic opportunities, tax revenues for vital city services on top of tourism amenities.

Sharpton stood beside Alfred Liggins, Chief Executive Officer for Urban One, Inc., to support the referendum.

“I think they have a historic opportunity in a community that has been ignored,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton believes the proposed plan will be an economic engine for the city.

“You’re talking about 15 restaurants. You’re talking about thousands of jobs. You’re talking about a half-billion dollars in tax revenue and a focus also on the Southside that has been neglected,” said Sharpton.

Sharpton’s visit comes four days before Election Day, where Richmonders will have the final say by voting either “yes” or “no” for the casino referendum on their ballot.

Sharpton’s endorsement joins a list of others who voiced their support for the plan, including Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney.

As many place their bets on the casino being a game-changer for the city, many aren’t rolling the dice on this proposal.

Reverend Allan-Charles Chipman is standing against the casino proposal.

“As a Christian, it’s unfortunate to see Reverend Sharpton come and endorse such a product,” he said.

Chipman is opposed to the plan because he believes it’s a form of economic exploitation.

“The casinos are a predatory industry,” said Chipman. “It’s a very dangerous form of entertainment.”

Chipman believes there are other solutions to help Richmond.

“There are better ways for us to improve our economy in Richmond where everyone can win and that people’s win, such as the casino, don’t require our most vulnerable and our already economic exploited to lose further,” he said.

Residents who live near the proposed casino site along Walmsley Boulevard off I-95 are also showing their support and opposition to the plan.

While many believe the proposal will benefit the city’s economy and tourism, others are concerned about increasing crime in the area and becoming a catalyst for gambling addiction.

