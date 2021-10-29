Police Chief: Major crime trending downward despite increase in homicides, assaults

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early Friday afternoon, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith delivered a press briefing on the major crime stats from the start of 2021 to the close of the 3rd quarter. The stats did not include crime that has occurred in Richmond since October.

Overall, Smith says that major crime is trending downward compared to the same time frame in previous years.

Compared to Year-to-Date (YTD) for the 3rd Quater in 2020, this year, there was a total of 5,907 incidents versus the 6,534 incidents that occurred in 2020. That number is a combined total of all crime types. When broken down, other crimes experience a similar fall.

Rape

YTD 3Q: 31 in 2021 vs 38 in 2020

Robbery

YTD 3Q: 238 in 2021 vs 258 in 2020

Arson

YTD 3Q: 19 in 2021 vs 61 in 2020

Burglary

YTD 3Q: 528 in 2021 vs 678 in 2020

Larceny

YTD 3Q: 3,979 in 2021 vs 4,314 in 2020

Motor Vehicle Theft

YTD 3Q: 576 in 2021 vs 679 in 2020

Property Crime

YTD 3Q: 5,102 in 2021 vs 5,732 in 2020

According to the stats, there was also a total of 685 firearms seized so far this year. Despite the dip in crime, Smith says other violent crimes saw an unusual increase.

Homicides

YTD 3Q: 59 in 2021 vs 50 in 2020

Aggravated Assault

YTD 3Q: 477 in 2021 vs 446 in 2020

“39 of these victims were young adults ages 18 to 34. Twenty-two were over the age of 35 or older, four were juveniles, and 54 of these involved in some form of a gun,” said Smith.

Even though the 3rd quarter ended with 59 homicides, there have been 65 total homicides this year.

According to the last update, Richmond was on track to surpass last year’s homicide rate at 64. Earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney and other top officials declared gun violence a public health crisis; however, the homicide rate rose.

“We know that the pattern is that homicides are up across the country, but when you look at the homicides that we are having in Richmond - it’s not happening in traditional areas. There seems to be a pattern that is all over the place, and we are doing the best we can to combat that,” Smith said.

Though he didn’t go into detail, Smith did imply that the department has seen a higher turnover rate in the past year. He says the uptick in homicides is putting a strain on his department.

“Our officers are exhausted not because of the conditions, but because they are working their butts off every day; they get after it every day,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s working hard to add extra incentives, such as higher pay to retain and add new officers to the force.

