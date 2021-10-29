Healthcare Pros
Police charge teen with having gun at Henrico school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy is facing multiple charges after Henrico police say he brought a gun to school.

On Friday, J. R. Tucker High School administrators and school resource officers received information about a student having a handgun at school.

The student was located and removed from class.

While speaking with the student, additional officers were called after the SRO said the student tried to run.

The boy was taken into custody.

Police said administrators found the handgun, along with ammunition, in the student’s belongings.

The teen is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm on school grounds,
  • Concealed weapon,
  • Possession of a firearm by a juvenile
  • Possession of Marijuana at school

The teen was taken to Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

“Henrico Police commend the person who came forward with this information, sharing it with the appropriate personnel. The successful resolution of this incident is the result of professional partnerships between school administrators and SROs. They were able to act swiftly, maintaining a safe and secure campus,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

