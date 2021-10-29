Healthcare Pros
Mechanicsville man jailed on charges of child porn

Robert William Whittemore, 61, of Mechanicsville is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicville man is behind bars after being charged with possession of child pornography.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office performed a search warrant on a home in the 9300 block of Drawbridge Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

With the information gathered, Robert William Whittemore, 61, of Mechanicsville was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Whittemore is now being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with more information on the case should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

