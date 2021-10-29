Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a rape that happened on the University of Richmond campus.

Officials said University of Richmond Police were called for the report of a sexual assault on Oct. 23.

Kyle Kessler is charged with rape, strangulation and malicious wounding.

“University staff have been in contact with the member of our community who made the report and her family and are continuing to offer support and resources,” a UofR spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98

Latest News

Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Biggest Impact on Eastern Shore but high water LIKELY for Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds plus big coastal impacts
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith
LIVE: Richmond Police Chief Smith to give update on crime in city
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield