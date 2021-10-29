Man arrested in connection to rape at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a rape that happened on the University of Richmond campus.

Officials said University of Richmond Police were called for the report of a sexual assault on Oct. 23.

Kyle Kessler is charged with rape, strangulation and malicious wounding.

“University staff have been in contact with the member of our community who made the report and her family and are continuing to offer support and resources,” a UofR spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

