Loudoun school board member steps down following threats

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Loudoun County school board member is stepping down following violent threats that started during the pandemic.

The board member shared emails, messages and posts with NBC Washington containing threats made to her and her colleagues.

Some of the threats called for a public hanging and that the board members should have their legs broken and fed to pigs, NBC Washington reports.

Beth Barts told NBC Washington that the threats have also shifted to include her family and that a sheriff’s deputy was outside her house with flashing lights to stave off potential threats.

“That cop car with the blue lights on, they weren’t gonna stay there forever. They weren’t gonna always be there, and I need to take my life back and make sure my children and my family was safe,” Barts told NBC Washington.

Since announcing her resignation, Barts told NBC Washington the threats against her have cooled off.

Threats continue for board members still serving.

