‘Hopefully, this match will find me a match’: Godwin volleyball team searching for kidney donor for coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday was matchday at Godwin High School, and the Eagle’s Nest was filled with Eagle’s pride, but this particular volleyball match wasn’t about spikes, records, or points. For these young lady Eagles, the victory that mattered most wasn’t the one won on their court, instead of the triumph that can be won for their coach, Chris Wakefield.

Wakefield has been battling kidney disease his entire life.

“I think people are scared sometimes and have a little fear of asking for help and fear of not knowing who will answer the call, and I know that was my problem in terms of asking for help,” Wakefield said. “I’m at below 10 percent on kidney function, so my kidney function is going down. I’m at stage five failure.”

That’s why for their final home game, a group of team parents organized everything from a 50/50 raffle, donations an online fundraiser and centered the entire match for Wakefield’s benefit, raising awareness for kidney disease in the process.

“Chris has been a great influence on our girls here at Godwin and for the Richmond Volleyball Club, so it just seemed natural for us to want to do something for him - to give back to him,” Tammy Wright said. “That’s our main goal is to get him a kidney.”

“The parents put everything together,” Wakefield said. “I really didn’t know what to expect, and I walked into the gym today and saw everything. I was amazed and at a loss for words.”

The Godwin volleyball team swept their opponents for their final home game, but they’re hoping the energy and support from the entire Godwin community will be enough for one more big push to help find Wakefield a donor.

“To see all the people who want to come out and help just makes you feel good,” Wakefield said. “Hopefully, this match will find me a match.”

If you would like more information on how to help Coach Wakefield, click HERE.

Anyone wanting to inquire about how they can Wakefield directly is asked to email kidneyforwakefield@gmail.com

