Henrico teen wins national STEM competition

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENRCIO, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old from Henrico won a national STEM competition for her 3D printed drone that can land on water.

Camellia Sharma won the DoD STEM Talent Award in the Broadcom MASTERS, and her prize was $10,000.        

She invented a 3D-printed AquaDrone, which can take pictures underwater, but she created an artificial intelligence software that can count the fish.           

She hopes her creation will help scientists trying to assess fish populations in isolated bodies of water.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

