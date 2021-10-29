Henrico man transforms home into a haunted house for a good cause

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Allen Bryant said he’d been fascinated with Halloween since he was a young boy, and now that interest has grown into a full-blown haunted house in Henrico.

“We’ve just been adding and adding to it over the years; I couldn’t even begin to put a price tag on it,” said Bryant.

It is affectionately called ‘Kinloch Lane Cemetery’ and features over 100 carved pumpkins, a skeleton T-Rex, and virtual ghosts looking through the windows. Preparation started in August, and up to 300 trick-or-treaters have made their way over to the property.

Halloween decorations put up for a good cause (none)

“I think my favorite are the teenagers that come up and then immediately turn around,” Bryant said. “I’ve seen kids come halfway through the display and then take off as fast as they can.”

However, the display is not meant to terrify the neighbors but to entice people to come. Kinloch Lane Cemetery is one of 200 houses across the country campaigning for ‘Skeletons for St. Jude.’

It’s a national fundraising effort that provides tens of thousands of dollars in donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support the children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Well, everyone comes out to see these displays anyway, so why don’t we try and take some of the attention we are getting and turn it into a good cause?” said Bryant. “Already, we’ve raised almost 10,000 dollars with this.”

Bryant said it is not required to donate to St. Jude, only encouraged. A QR code is posted to the property’s front gates for trick-or-treaters to scan, and any amount is welcome.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.