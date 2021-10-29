Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to Northern Neck

NORTHERN NECK, Va. (WWBT) - Friday morning’s heavy rain brought tidal flooding and power outages to Virginia’s Northern Neck.

According to Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, the outages were caused by 40-45 mph winds and there’s a potential for more outages. Crews have been working to restore power in the area since 5 a.m. Friday.

Customers can report outages by calling 1-866-663-2688.

Meanwhile, the area continues to deal with flooding as well, with power officials calling the conditions “adverse and dangerous.”

People in the area are being asked to not walk or drive through flooded or standing waters. For more on the forecast, click here.

Biggest Impact on Eastern Shore but high water LIKELY for Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula (NBC12)

