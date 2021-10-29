Friday Forecast: Strong system brings morning rain, scattered afternoon storms. Big Bay impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon that could turn severe. Drying by evening.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely during the morning with a few thunderstorms possible. A few scattered showers with a potential storm lingering into the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds, especially east of I-95. Rain totals between 0.5″-1.5″. Breezy winds SE 15-20mph with gusts to 25mph.

High wind advisory along the bay plus a coastal flood warning. Big Bay impacts expected. Gusts to 45mph in far eastern VA. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Mostly sunny! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible by evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance:20%)

Thursday: Chilly with rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.