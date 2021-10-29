Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Early in-person voting ends Saturday

Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.
Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.

In the past, Virginians needed a reason why they wanted to vote early or by mail. That law has been lifted.

The only thing voters do need is a valid form of ID, and this can be anything from a driver’s license to a utility bill.

As for absentee ballots, that is still an option, so long as voters have already registered for it. The mail-in ballot has to be in the mail and postmarked before Nov. 5. That is the final day for mail-in ballots, and it is also the deadline to fix anything problems with the ballot, such as not having a witness signature. Election officials recommend sending it in as early as possible.

Anyone planning to vote early in-person Friday or Saturday will need to go to their local registrar’s office or early voting sites.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98

Latest News

Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, will be visiting Richmond to...
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Everything you need to know about Virginia’s 2021 election
Former President Barack Obama, center, smiles at the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial...
In Virginia, McAuliffe brings big names, Youngkin goes solo
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia’s Youngkin