Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after police say his vehicle slid down an embankment into a body of water Friday morning.

Chesterfield police say the man was driving on Allied Road when he pulled off the road to stop. Due to the wet conditions, the vehicle slid down an embankment and into a body of water.

A passenger in the vehicle was able to get out, but the driver could not escape.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

