Convicted sex offender wanted for failing to register in Dinwiddie

Jeremiah Peter Williams, 35, was previously living in the McKenney area but has since moved and failed to update his address, which is required by the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a convicted sex offender who is wanted on two counts of failing to re-register in Dinwiddie County.

Jeremiah Peter Williams, 35, was previously living in the McKenney area but has since moved and failed to update his address, which is required by the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link here.

