Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Colonial Williamsburg restoring school for Black children

A schoolhouse in Virginia where enslaved and free Black children were taught before the...
A schoolhouse in Virginia where enslaved and free Black children were taught before the Revolutionary War will once again become part of Colonial Williamsburg.(Special Collections, John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A schoolhouse in Virginia where enslaved and free Black children were taught before the Revolutionary War will once again become part of Colonial Williamsburg.

The 18th-century building will be moved from the campus of William & Mary to the living history museum several blocks away.

Both institutions announced Friday that the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is buying the building that once housed the Bray School, where Ben Franklin and other benefactors supported the education of Black children from 1760 to 1774.

Its mission was to impart Christian education to Black children and to encourage the students to accept enslavement as divinely ordained.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police...
Driver killed after vehicle slides into water in Chesterfield
his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster

Latest News

Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond to show his support for the ONE Casino + Resort.
Rev. Al Sharpton visits Richmond in support of ONE Casino + Resort
Henrico man transforms home into Kinloch Lane Cemetery
Henrico man transforms home into a haunted house for a good cause
Chief Smith
Police Chief: Major crime trending downward despite increase in homicides, assaults
It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around...
Spooky Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia