Chesterfield man killed after striking tree along I-64

Troopers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to I-64 east at mile marker 229.
Troopers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to I-64 east at mile marker 229.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JAMES CITY CO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was killed in a crash along Interstate 64 on Friday.

Troopers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to I-64 east at mile marker 229.

Police said the driver, Brandon D. Pearson, 28, of Chesterfield, was speeding when he lost control, went off the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said that alcohol did not seem like a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

