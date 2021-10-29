Chesterfield man killed after striking tree along I-64

JAMES CITY CO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was killed in a crash along Interstate 64 on Friday.

Troopers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to I-64 east at mile marker 229.

Police said the driver, Brandon D. Pearson, 28, of Chesterfield, was speeding when he lost control, went off the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said that alcohol did not seem like a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

