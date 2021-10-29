Attorney says second death linked to Famous Anthony’s hepatitis-A outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from complications related to hepatitis-A linked to an exposure at Famous Anthony’s restaurants, according to an attorney.

In a statement posted on the Marler Clark law firm’s website, Bill Marler says he now serves as legal representation for 23 Roanoke residents.

On October 26, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported there were now 49 cases, 1 secondary case connected to the outbreak. At that time 31 people were hospitalized and one person had died. That first death was reported on October 15.

According to health officials, the main exposure window was August 10 through August 27. The incubation window ended October 15 based on their calculations, and they say there have not been any new onset of symptoms since then. The Famous Anthony’s employee was diagnosed with hepatitis A in late September. The employee worked at three restaurants (4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road, and Crystal Spring Avenue).

Symptoms of hepatitis-A include:

· jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes

· fever

· fatigue

· loss of appetite

· nausea

· vomiting

· abdominal pain

· dark urine

· light-colored stools

