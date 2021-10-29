2 neo-Nazi group members sentenced to 9 years in prison

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - Two neo-Nazi group members have been sentenced to nine years in prison each in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists.

FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third member of a group called The Base four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia in January 2020.

Surveillance equipment installed in their Delaware apartment captured Mathews and Lemley discussing an attack at the rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond.

The judge who sentenced Mathews and Lemley to prison concluded that they intended to engage in terrorist activity.

