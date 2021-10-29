Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 neo-Nazi group members sentenced to 9 years in prison

A federal judge has concluded that two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist...
A federal judge has concluded that two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia.(Associated Press)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - Two neo-Nazi group members have been sentenced to nine years in prison each in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists.

FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third member of a group called The Base four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia in January 2020.

Surveillance equipment installed in their Delaware apartment captured Mathews and Lemley discussing an attack at the rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond.

The judge who sentenced Mathews and Lemley to prison concluded that they intended to engage in terrorist activity.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.
Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover
Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio
Two men charged with racing down Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Jesus Turner was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. (Source:...
‘You didn’t have no remorse’: Third man convicted in murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson sentenced
Hepatitis A outbreak
Attorney says second death linked to Famous Anthony’s hepatitis-A outbreak
WVIR Car Shortage Issue 6pm
WVIR Car Shortage Issue 6pm
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98