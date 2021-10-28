Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Volunteers will plant trees in Richmond’s Bellemeade neighborhood as part of project

Twelve trees, which include American sycamores and River birches, will be planted along Minefee...
Twelve trees, which include American sycamores and River birches, will be planted along Minefee Street.(James River Association)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers will be planting trees in the Bellemeade neighborhood in Richmond as part of the Bellemeade Green Street project.

Twelve trees, which include American sycamores and River birches, will be planted along Minefee Street. The trees will expand Richmond’s urban tree canopy and help reduce the local urban heat island effect.

The Bellemeade Green Street project is part of the Bellemeade Walkable Watershed plan, a plan that integrates the flow of people and stormwater in the community.

During the project’s next phase, a 0.4-mile bike lane will be installed for bicyclist safety between Hillside Court and Bellemeade Park, a route students use to get to and from Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School.

To volunteer, click here. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.
Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover
Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio
Two men charged with racing down Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Baker Senior Living Apartments ribbon-cutting.
Opening ceremony held for new senior living apartments in North Jackson Ward
Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, will be visiting Richmond to...
Rev. Al Sharpton will visit Richmond to express support of ONE Casino + Resort
RVA757 Connects
RVA757 Connects aims to turn Richmond, Hampton Roads area into ‘mega-region’
running water from faucet
Deadline for CARES Utility Relief Assistance applications are this Friday