Volunteers will plant trees in Richmond’s Bellemeade neighborhood as part of project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers will be planting trees in the Bellemeade neighborhood in Richmond as part of the Bellemeade Green Street project.

Twelve trees, which include American sycamores and River birches, will be planted along Minefee Street. The trees will expand Richmond’s urban tree canopy and help reduce the local urban heat island effect.

The Bellemeade Green Street project is part of the Bellemeade Walkable Watershed plan, a plan that integrates the flow of people and stormwater in the community.

During the project’s next phase, a 0.4-mile bike lane will be installed for bicyclist safety between Hillside Court and Bellemeade Park, a route students use to get to and from Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School.

