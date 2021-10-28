Healthcare Pros
Two-day, in-person career fair to be held in Petersburg

The career fair will take place at the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W Washington Street on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission along with its community partners are hosting a two-day, in-person career fair in Petersburg.

The career fair will take place at the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W Washington Street on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Employers from the following industries will be in attendance:

  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Production
  • Public works and other industries

The event is free and those who are interested are asked to dress in business attire and wear a mask.

The event will also be held virtually on both days from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

