Two-day, in-person career fair to be held in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission along with its community partners are hosting a two-day, in-person career fair in Petersburg.

The career fair will take place at the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W Washington Street on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Employers from the following industries will be in attendance:

Manufacturing

Transportation

Production

Public works and other industries

The event is free and those who are interested are asked to dress in business attire and wear a mask.

The event will also be held virtually on both days from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.