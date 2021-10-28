Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Trump suggests he may visit Arlington

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Donald Trump released a rather cryptic statement suggesting a trip to Arlington may be in the works.

Trump’s statement simply said, “Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”

It comes just hours after President Joe Biden goaded Trump to come to Virginia before Election Day.

Biden mentioned Trump 24 times in his 17-minute campaign speech for Terry McAuliffe Tuesday night.

A Trump spokesman did not clarify the former president’s statement, only saying that details will be forthcoming when appropriate.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire

Latest News

Princess Blanding visited land near the Mountain Valley Pipeline during a visit to western...
Blanding offers alternative in Virginia Governor’s race
Profile: Princess Blanding for Governor
Profile: Princess Blanding for Governor
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe with President Joe Biden.
Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?
The sun rises over the Virginia Capitol.
Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority