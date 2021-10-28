Troopers investigate train vs. tractor-trailer crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer.

Troopers were called to Penola Road near Polecat Lane on Oct. 28 shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said a tractor-trailer headed north for stuck crossing the railroad tracks. The tractor-trailer driver got out before the train approached.

The tractor-trailer was then his by a train that was headed east.

The train did not derail.

No train personnel reported being injured.

The investigation continues.

