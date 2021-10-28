Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Trick Or Treat: Credit cards can have some Halloween frights too

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Trick-or-treat is a great analogy when it comes to using credit cards.

If you use them carefully, they can benefit you - and there’s your treat. But if you overspend or miss a payment, you are headed for a trick.

Let’s start with the positives or the “king-size” candy bars in the neighborhood of credit cards. In the long run, using credit responsibly builds your net worth. The higher your credit score, the lower your interest rate.

That means you can own those big purchases, or assets, faster than those with higher interest rates. Another king-size perk is reward points. If you use your credit card wisely, you can rack up points to pay for things like flights.

“There’s a way to kind of work the system, but you have to be careful,” Cherry Dale, with the Virginia Credit Union, said. “A tricky part comes in, especially if there’s interest involved.”

That leads us into the negatives or the “box of raisins” house in the neighborhood.

If you miss a payment or get in over your head when it comes to debt, that can leave your bank account looking like a 5-year-old’s Halloween bucket on Nov. 1 - EMPTY!

A great tip for protecting your money is to only use a credit card when shopping online because if criminals steal your information, they’re not able to wipe out your checking account.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan was identified as the motorcyclist, he was transported to the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98

Latest News

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith
Richmond Police Chief Smith to give update on crime in city
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98
About 1" of rain possible area wide with locally higher amounts in NW Virginia & along the...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds plus big coastal impacts
If you live in Hanover, help is still available for those who may need assistance paying their...
Utility assistance deadline for Hanover residents is Oct. 29