Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: A pleasant day with increasing clouds. Heavy rain tonight and Friday morning/midday

First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be another dry and seasonable day, but a strong low pressure will bring heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.

Thursday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Most rain in morning/midday. A few scattered showers possible in the afternoon/evening but most happens before 1pm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ of rain or more in total. (Rain Chance: Near 100%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few passing showers or even some patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Mostly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.
Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover
On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Latest News

Forecast: Dry Thursday, First Alert to a soaker on Friday
Heavy rain is expected on Friday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches across...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy