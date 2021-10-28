Thursday Forecast: A pleasant day with increasing clouds. Heavy rain tonight and Friday morning/midday
First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be another dry and seasonable day, but a strong low pressure will bring heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.
Thursday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)
Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Most rain in morning/midday. A few scattered showers possible in the afternoon/evening but most happens before 1pm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ of rain or more in total. (Rain Chance: Near 100%)
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few passing showers or even some patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Happy Halloween. Mostly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.