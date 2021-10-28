Healthcare Pros
Third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder sentenced

Jesus Turner was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. (Source: Richmond Police)(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, back in June.

On Oct. 28, Turner was sentenced to 33 years in prison on murder, malicious wounding and gun charges.

The third-grader was shot and killed in 2019 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout. Another young boy was also injured.

Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts were also convicted of Dickson’s murder.

