RVA757 Connects aims to turn Richmond, Hampton Roads area into ‘mega-region’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVA757 Connects is working to turn the Richmond and Hampton Roads area into a so-called ‘mega region’.

Some of the projects include:

Widening I-64

Increasing passenger rail service

Making the area a global internet hub

RVA757 Connects is a group of leaders from both communities that are working together to identify priorities and projects that both Richmond and Hampton Roads can benefit from.

