RVA757 Connects aims to turn Richmond, Hampton Roads area into ‘mega-region’

RVA757 Connects
RVA757 Connects(RVA757 Connects)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVA757 Connects is working to turn the Richmond and Hampton Roads area into a so-called ‘mega region’.

Some of the projects include:

  • Widening I-64
  • Increasing passenger rail service
  • Making the area a global internet hub

RVA757 Connects is a group of leaders from both communities that are working together to identify priorities and projects that both Richmond and Hampton Roads can benefit from.

