RVA757 Connects aims to turn Richmond, Hampton Roads area into ‘mega-region’
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVA757 Connects is working to turn the Richmond and Hampton Roads area into a so-called ‘mega region’.
Some of the projects include:
- Widening I-64
- Increasing passenger rail service
- Making the area a global internet hub
RVA757 Connects is a group of leaders from both communities that are working together to identify priorities and projects that both Richmond and Hampton Roads can benefit from.
