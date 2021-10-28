RVA Parenting: CATS launches annual Hallowheels Halloween Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re days away from the start of the Hallowheels Halloween costume contest.

The competition supports CATS, an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for kids across the state.

And uses this creative fundraiser- to do it all for free. They come with all sorts of ideas- astronauts,

buzz lightyear, cakes, cars, and Woodstock.

“Nothing’s going to top the Alex Trebek,” Erika Jenkins, a board member of CATS said.

That was Evan’s costume last year. His mom has entered him in the Hallowheels contest every year- but last year was special. Evan’s costume idea got national attention, shortly before the world said goodbye to the famous jeopardy host.

His mom, Erika, has been instrumental to the CATS program in our area, which uses the costume contest to raise money.

“What better way to fundraise than to inspire the community to get involved with inclusive Halloween?” said Jenkins. “You know, every child wants to be a part of Halloween. They want to have cool costumes and participate.”

And Erika has been hard at work, crafting this year’s costume.

Rrrrrrrr you ready for this big reveal?

Evan will be a pirate this year.

“Pirates and ghost and vampires and the spooky things,” said Jenkins. “I said we can make this work and I think it’ll look really cool when we do get the mobility piece – seeing a boat kind of rolling around out of the water.”

We won’t reveal the full look just yet- but we can tell you it’s really good.

Starting on Halloween, several dozen costumes will be revealed, and you can pay $1 per vote on the costume you think should win!

Each dollar spent to vote, supports area kids with disabilities- by helping CATS store and distribute equipment kids need- and can’t get otherwise- free of cost.

“All the cleaning supplies that we use to clean the equipment, all the supplies that we use to refurbish the equipment to give to children free of cost,” said Jenkins. “It pays for our vans that we use to transport equipment across the state of Virginia. It pays for the buildings that we store the equipment in when we wash and clean them. It pays to keep the operation up and running.”

So when you’re ready.... go on over....and vote! Voting starts on Halloween.

Check out RVA Parenting’s previous Hallowheels coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.