Rev. Al Sharpton will visit Richmond to express support of ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, will be visiting Richmond to discuss his support of ONE Casino + Resort.

Sharpton will be meeting with religious and community leaders in Richmond to talk about how the casino will provide:

Jobs

Economic opportunity

Tax revenues for vital city services and programs

Tourism amenities that will shine a light on the City of Richmond

The event will take place on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Royal Manchester Event Center located at 1731 Wall Street. Mask wearing will be required.

