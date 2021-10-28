Healthcare Pros
Police: Unlicensed tow truck being used to steal vehicles in Richmond

tow truck
tow truck(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an unlicensed tow truck is stealing vehicles throughout the city.

On Oct. 24, surveillance cameras showed the tow truck stealing a vehicle in the Davee Gardens neighborhood. The black tow truck could be seen backing towards a parked vehicle, lifting it onto the platform and towing it away.

There is no lettering or logos on the truck. Lettering and logos are required by state code for tow trucks to hire, according to police.

Anyone with information on the tow truck or the person(s) operating it, should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

