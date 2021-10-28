Police: Unlicensed tow truck being used to steal vehicles in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an unlicensed tow truck is stealing vehicles throughout the city.

On Oct. 24, surveillance cameras showed the tow truck stealing a vehicle in the Davee Gardens neighborhood. The black tow truck could be seen backing towards a parked vehicle, lifting it onto the platform and towing it away.

There is no lettering or logos on the truck. Lettering and logos are required by state code for tow trucks to hire, according to police.

Anyone with information on the tow truck or the person(s) operating it, should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

