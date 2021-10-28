Police identify motorcyclist killed in Patterson Avenue crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Henrico’s West End last night, making it the county’s fourth deadly crash in two weeks.

Paul Thomas King, 21, of Powhatan, was identified as the rider. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say on Oct. 27 just after 8:00 p.m., people reported motorcycles driving recklessly and doing wheelies along Parham Road. Patrol officers began observing the motorcyclists on Derbyshire Road but did not observe any violations.

Once the motorcycles turned right onto Patterson Avenue heading towards Richmond City, an officer continued to monitor the motorcycles from far away, and while traveling the area the motorcycles began to rapidly accelerate.

Then, another person called 9-1-1 to report a crash involving a motorcycle. According to police, an SUV was traveling west on Patterson Avenue and making a left turn onto Ridge Top Road while the motorcyclist was traveling east.

The motorcycle struck the SUV’s front end and lost control. Thomas King was ejected from the motorcycle, and it came to a stop after crashing into a nearby fence.

Witnesses remained on scene to assist police, and are helping in the investigation.

