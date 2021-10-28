Police: 22-year-old South Hill man reported missing

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - A 22-year-old man from South Hill, Virginia has been reported missing, police say.

Monte Reavis was last seen in Brodnax, Virginia on Oct. 11.

Reavis is described as a black male, 5′11″, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a small tattoo on his chest and a surgical scar on his abdomen.

Reavis has no known medications or medical issues.

Anyone with information on Reavis’s whereabouts should call 911 or 434-738-0028.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.