People living near proposed ONE Casino+ Resort site support, oppose potential plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents are making their voices heard on the November election ballot to vote either “yes” or “no” to a proposal to bring ONE Casino + Resort to the city along Walmsley Boulevard near the Bells Road exit off I-95.

The chief executive officer of Urban One, Inc., Alfred Liggins, told NBC12 this casino will be a game-changer for the city by bringing 4,500 jobs overall and $50 million in tax revenue to the city, which he says could be used for schools, roads and city services.

The plan has garnered support from many, including Governor Ralph Northam.

“It’s just a way we can take advantage of those resources and invest them in much-needed efforts here in the Commonwealth,” he said on Thursday.

Residents who live near the proposed site are also echoing their support for the proposal, including Norman Jones.

“I think it’s going to bring lots of revenue and plenty of the work to the area,” Jones said. “I live close by and there might be an available job open for me.”

Several neighbors, who didn’t want to talk on camera, also voiced their support for the plans.

While there are many who want the casino to come to Richmond, there are others who don’t want to bet on it.

“I wish we could come up with a better idea to help out Richmond than gambling,” said Fredrick Botkin Jr., who lives near the proposed site.

Botkin believes the casino will increase crime in the area and become a catalyst for gambling addiction.

“You can polish a turd all you want, and it’s still going to be a turd,” he said. “They can sound real good, but I know better.”

Daphne Portis also said she’s not thrilled about the idea of the casino in this area of the city.

“When you put a casino here, the money that goes into that casino is going to come from those who are less able to contribute to it,” she said. “I think it should really be in another area of Richmond.”

On Friday, Reverend Al Sharpton, the Founder of the National Action Network, will be in Richmond to talk about his support for ONE Casino + Resort.

Richmond is the last of five Virginia cities to vote on a casino. Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November by large margins.

