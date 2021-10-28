Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours | Positivity remains at 5.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases in the commonwealth have increased over the weekend with over 1,600 new cases reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 923,125 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,870 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,155 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 5.9%.

There are a total of 5,298 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 90,591 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,900,067 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 39,552 cases, 1,173 hospitalizations, 547 deaths

Henrico: 34,378 cases, 1,256 hospitalizations, 714 deaths

Richmond: 23,889 cases, 942 hospitalizations, 348 deaths

Hanover: 11,762 cases, 366 hospitalizations, 195 deaths

Petersburg: 5,248 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 108 deaths

Goochland: 2,003 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

