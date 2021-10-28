News to Know for Oct. 28: Booster shots in Chesterfield; Utility relief deadline; Dry, pleasant day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Pleasant Day Ahead

Today will be another dry and seasonable day, but a strong low pressure will bring heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.

Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Booster Shots In Chesterfield

The state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Chesterfield is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

Along with the booster shots, the clinic will offer first, second and additional primary doses free to the public.

The CVC is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

To register, click here, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Va. Ranks 10th For Vaccinated Population

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for its percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and doses administered.

Eighty-two percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

(WHSV)

Nearly 6 million people at gotten vaccinated, and almost 12 million shots have been given to Virginians.

For more information, click here.

Utility Relief Deadline

Time is running out for Richmond residents to apply for CARES Utility Relief. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

To be eligible for funding under this Relief Program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a residential or non-residential customer of the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities with active utility service;

Have experienced/been impacted by an economic hardship due to COVID-19;

Have fallen behind on their City water, wastewater or natural gas utility* bill for services during the period of March 1, 2020, through November 1, 2021;

Have not received any other forms of relief or financial assistance for their City utility services. However, previous CARES Act utility relief recipients are eligible to reapply within the extended service period defined above.

For more information and to fill out an application, click here.

Trump May Visit Arlington

Former President Donald Trump released a rather cryptic statement suggesting a trip to Arlington may be in the works.

Trump’s statement simply said, “Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin | AP)

It comes just hours after President Joe Biden goaded Trump to come to Virginia before Election Day.

A Trump spokesman did not clarify the former president’s statement, only saying that details will be forthcoming when appropriate.

Voter’s Guide

Click here for a look at your ballot statewide, in central Virginia or in Richmond.

Youngkin, McAuliffe Campaign In Western Virginia

The candidates for governor of Virginia are working hard to motivate their supporters, and Wednesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin made multiple stops in western Virginia. Youngkin started the day near Rocky Mount, speaking to a packed house at the Franklin Restaurant.

He highlighted proposals to cut taxes, retool the government, enhance public safety and ensure parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

McAuliffe and Youngkin (WDBJ7)

The Democratic candidate, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, made a stop in Danville Wednesday afternoon, making his push to voters in the southside.

McAuliffe spoke to a crowd of folks at Bible Way World Wide Church. He focused on teacher pay and economic development, while also encouraging people to spread the word about voting early.

House Of Delegates

Democratic control of the Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access.

Now voters are weighing in at the ballot box on whether that turn for the commonwealth is what they wanted.

Virginia State Capitol, aerial photo at sunrise (Virginia Mercury)

While the marquee race for governor is drawing the most attention in the Nov. 2 election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is also on the line.

Observers on both sides of the aisle agree a GOP takeover of the chamber is an uphill climb. But some say it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

New Apartments in Willow Lawn

Hundreds of new apartments may be coming to the Willow Lawn area in the future.

Plans call for two apartment complexes to replace five old office buildings on Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive.

Proposed nearly 600 apartments in the Willow Lawn area. (Poole & Poole Architects)

Thalhimer Realty and Crenshaw Realty Partners have partnered up, hoping to breathe new life into the area by replacing buildings dating back to the mid-1960s.

Representatives plan to share more about their plans at a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Final Thought

In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on - Robert Frost

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

