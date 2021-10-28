McAuliffe, Youngkin continue campaign tours around Virginia ahead of election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With five days to go before the election, the frontrunners in the race for governor are crisscrossing the state trying to drum up the vote.

Terry McAuliffe launched a bus tour with a stop at Trinity Family Life Center in Henrico Thursday morning.

McAuliffe did not pull any punches for his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, and Donald Trump.

He also called out state Senator Amanda Chase for claiming Democrats are committing rampant voter fraud.

“Can you imagine being in a room with Trump and Glenn and Amanda...Twilight Zone,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe also blasted Youngkin for vowing to ban “critical race theory” in schools. He says it’s not taught here, and claiming otherwise is nothing more than a “racist dog whistle.”

Meanwhile, Youngkin talked about education and tax cuts as he continued his statewide bus tour.

His day started with a meet-and-greet with voters at the Prince Edward County courthouse. He then traveled to southwest Virginia.

Before he left, Youngkin put the kibosh on rumors that former President Donald Trump would visit the commonwealth before election day.

“He’s not coming. And in fact, we’re campaigning as Virginians, in Virginia, with Virginians. And we’ve got another four days left on our bus tour, and then we’ve gotta fly around, and then we’ve gotta vote,” Youngkin said.

As for Chase’s allegations of rampant voter fraud, Youngkin said he hadn’t heard anything about it.

