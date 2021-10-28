Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

McAuliffe, Youngkin continue campaign tours around Virginia ahead of election

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe
Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With five days to go before the election, the frontrunners in the race for governor are crisscrossing the state trying to drum up the vote.

Terry McAuliffe launched a bus tour with a stop at Trinity Family Life Center in Henrico Thursday morning.

McAuliffe did not pull any punches for his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, and Donald Trump.

He also called out state Senator Amanda Chase for claiming Democrats are committing rampant voter fraud.

“Can you imagine being in a room with Trump and Glenn and Amanda...Twilight Zone,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe also blasted Youngkin for vowing to ban “critical race theory” in schools. He says it’s not taught here, and claiming otherwise is nothing more than a “racist dog whistle.”

Meanwhile, Youngkin talked about education and tax cuts as he continued his statewide bus tour.

His day started with a meet-and-greet with voters at the Prince Edward County courthouse. He then traveled to southwest Virginia.

Before he left, Youngkin put the kibosh on rumors that former President Donald Trump would visit the commonwealth before election day.

“He’s not coming. And in fact, we’re campaigning as Virginians, in Virginia, with Virginians. And we’ve got another four days left on our bus tour, and then we’ve gotta fly around, and then we’ve gotta vote,” Youngkin said.

As for Chase’s allegations of rampant voter fraud, Youngkin said he hadn’t heard anything about it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary...
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.
Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover
Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio
Two men charged with racing down Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Part 2: Decision Virginia 2021
lt. governor race
Part 3: Decision Virginia 2021
Amanda Chase
Herring asks for Sen. Amanda Chase’s alleged evidence of election cheating
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump suggests he may visit Arlington