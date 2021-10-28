Henrico Schools adjusts 2021-2022 calendar to address student, staff wellness

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools announces changes to its school calendar to address student and staff wellness concerns.

Two early release days have been moved to the fall semester to deal with the current ongoing stresses. There’s also the possibility for more days off for students and staff in the spring semester.

The Henrico County Public School Board unanimously approved these changes to the 2021-2022 school calendar. All board members said it needed to be done to address the ongoing concerns from educators and students.

“I’ve heard many say ‘we need a break,’ and it’s important that we give these breaks before folks break; whether they’re going to break mentally, break physically and then, unfortunately, getting to the point where they break spiritually,” said Varina district board member Alicia Atkins.

The 2021-2022 school year has brought unique challenges.

As surrounding school systems make adjustments to their school calendars to deal with mental health, Henrico Schools has also made some different changes in order to meet the state-mandated 180 days of instruction.

“This calendar scenario still allows us to accomplish that, but also give a little bit of near-term relief by taking those early release days that were in the second semester and pushing them into the first semester,” said Henrico Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell.

On Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, students will be released three hours early, allowing staff more time to focus on things they haven’t been able to accomplish due to other demands.

Meanwhile, four Fridays in the second semester could change to student and staff holidays as long as no weather-related events cause schools to close.

“Boy is it a long time from January until spring break - this is one reason why I like this,” said Three Chopt district board member Michelle ‘Micky’ Ogburn. “It gives us some sporadic breathers, and I think the staff needs that.”

However, comments on social media regarding the changes have been mixed. Some people are frustrated that the entire week of Thanksgiving is not off for students and staff.

Meanwhile, others have said early release days are even more difficult. That is a comment both Ogburn and Brookland district board member Kristi Kinsella echoed at Thursday’s work session. Kinsella said early release days are likely to cause even more issues for bus drivers.

Beyond the changes to the calendar, the school board also approved bringing back modified Wellness Wednesdays. That is expected to start back up next month.

“During the school day, this is a great time to have those student-teacher conferences and not feel pulled to the planning guide or the number of minutes for guided reading,” Cashwell said. “They’re feeling the freedom to provide that differentiated, personalized level of support for students.”

The time could be used for academic enrichment or remediation, extended class meetings, individual projects, social-emotional programs or other uses, depending on the needs of students, according to Henrico Schools.

Here are the changes for the 2021-2022 school year:

Nov. 19: New early release day

Dec. 10: New early release day

March 11: New student and staff holiday if inclement weather days aren’t used

April 1: New student and staff holiday if inclement weather days aren’t used

May 27: New student and staff holiday if inclement weather days aren’t used

June 17: New student and staff holiday if inclement weather days aren’t used (June 16 would become the final day of classes for students)

According to Henrico Schools, the determination for using inclement weather days as student and staff holidays would be decided around Feb. 1.

