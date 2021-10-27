Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin, McAuliffe campaign in western Virginia

McAuliffe and Youngkin
McAuliffe and Youngkin(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell and Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates for governor of Virginia are working hard to motivate their supporters, and Wednesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin made multiple stops in western Virginia.

Youngkin started the day near Rocky Mount, speaking to a packed house at the Franklin Restaurant.

He highlighted proposals to cut taxes, retool government, enhance public safety and ensure parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

“It’s a big issue down the stretch and we’re going to continue to make sure that Virginians know that I’m going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview. “I’m going to stand up for students. I’m going to stand up for teachers who want to teach our children how to think, not what to think.”

Youngkin rallied supporters in Roanoke County Wednesday afternoon, bringing his bus tour to the parking lot of the Brambleton Center, where early voting was under way.

And he was expected in Blacksburg Wednesday night for a Get Out the Vote Concert with country music performer John Rich.

The Democratic candidate, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, made a stop in Danville Wednesday afternoon, making his push to voters in the southside.

McAuliffe spoke to a crowd of folks at Bible Way World Wide Church. He focused on teacher pay and economic development, while also encouraging people to spread the word about voting early.

“My message today: go early vote. Here’s the good news, we are knocking on doors, sending text messages, calling you, once you vote you come off our list.”

McAuliffe followed his Danville stop with a visit to Lynchburg.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump suggests he may visit Arlington
Princess Blanding visited land near the Mountain Valley Pipeline during a visit to western...
Blanding offers alternative in Virginia Governor’s race
Profile: Princess Blanding for Governor
Profile: Princess Blanding for Governor
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe with President Joe Biden.
Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?
The sun rises over the Virginia Capitol.
Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority