Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
Rain likely Thursday night and Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks great with sun and a breeze, but we’re already tracking our next big weather maker which will bring moderate to heavy rain on Friday.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. Breezy.
Thursday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)
Friday: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Tapers off in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ Rain total. (Rain Chance: 90%)
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few passing showers or even some patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
