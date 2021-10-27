Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks great with sun and a breeze, but we’re already tracking our next big weather maker which will bring moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. Breezy.

Thursday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Tapers off in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ Rain total. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few passing showers or even some patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.