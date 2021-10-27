Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

Rain likely Thursday night and Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks great with sun and a breeze, but we’re already tracking our next big weather maker which will bring moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. Breezy.

Thursday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Tapers off in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ Rain total. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few passing showers or even some patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Forecast: Nice Wednesday, but a soaker expected on Friday
Tuesday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy
